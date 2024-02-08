Milei: “Nazism today is disguised as Hamas”

Milei held a meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu among other engagements

On the second day of his visit to Israel, Argentine President Javier Milei said Wednesday that “Nazism today is disguised as Hamas.” On making these remarks from the local Holocaust Museum, the South American leader insisted that the terrorist group needed to free the hostages taken during the Oct. 7 raids.

”My deep wish for shalom (peace in Hebrew). Thank you very much. Jerusalem is a symbol and banner of life and freedom. We chose life, we chose West Jerusalem as the base of our embassy. My deepest wish for shalom. Thank you very much,“ Milei said at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum honoring those slaughtered during World War II.

”The Holocaust reminds us of our responsibility and commitment to freedom and the need to defend human rights as fundamental pillars of a just society. And it also urges us not to remain silent. Because silence is complicity,“ Milei went on.

”When I look at the dark images of the Holocaust, I ask myself where the free world was back then. And today I ask myself exactly the same question, where is the voice of the free world claiming and demanding the release of the more than 100 kidnapped for more than 100 days,“ the Libertarian leader stressed while insisting on his promise to move the embassy of Argentina to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

”To choose life is to demand the release of the hostages. We must not remain silent in the face of the monstrosity of Nazism. Similarly, we cannot be silent in the face of modern Nazism, today disguised as the terrorist group Hamas. To choose life is to fight against terrorism,“ Milei also pointed out.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Milei for his ”unconditional support“ to Israel and its right to defend itself, including a plan to designate Hamas as a terrorist organization, which is yet to be signed.

”We share the desire for prosperity, security, and peace. We know that the greatest challenge to peace in our region, but also in yours, is Iran. We value cooperation between us in the fields of security and diplomacy,“ Netanyahu said while dubbing Milei ”a great friend of the Jewish state“ as they met Wednesday in Jerusalem. ”We greatly appreciate his strong support for Israel, which is expressed in many ways,“ Netanyahu added.

Both heads of government also agreed on the creation of joint trade delegations to encourage free commerce between the two countries. ”We can do great things together,” Netanyahu stressed.

On Thursday, Milei plans to tour Kibbutz Nir Oz with Israeli President Isaac Herzog. A large community of Israeli-Argentines lived there and many of them were kidnapped or murdered by Hamas on Oct. 7.