Uruguay anticipates a record cruise season with an 11% compared to 2022/23

9th Friday, February 2024 - 11:05 UTC Full article

Four vessels, MSC Preziosa, Silver Nova, Zaphire Princess and Asamara Quest with some 7,000 visitors landed this week in Montevideo.

The port of Montevideo is looking forward to a record season of cruise vessel visits with some 166 calls, out of a total of 241 which are expected to be completed by the end of April, which should represent an 11% compared to the previous situation 2022/2023.

The country's National Ports Administration, ANP, said that testimony of the encouraging season is the fact that for example last Wednesday four cruise vessels docked in Montevideo with over 7,000 visitors, MSC Preziosa, Silver Nova, Zaphire Princess and Asamara Quest. Likewise three similar days but of three vessels are scheduled for the rest of the season.

One of the reasons for the good performance according to ANP sources is the fact that the port of Montevideo has better organized berths, meaning more space for the large cruise vessels.

“We have somehow managed to expand the docking capacity of the port, and berths, with more space available for the cruise vessels. Overall this means we are looking to becoming again a multipurpose port,” pointed out Daniel Loureiro, ANP vice president.

Loureiro said activity has also been intense in two other ports, Punta del Este and Colonia, which have also made improvements to be able to receive more and larger vessels. Another possible port, for smaller cruises under consideration is Atlántida, Piriapolis and Las Delicias.

Finally in the midterm, with a renewed Montevideo port, the idea is to have all cruise vessels stay overnight in the Uruguayan capital