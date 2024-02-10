Milei sacks officials who respond to “unloyal” governors

Argentine President Javier Milei Friday requested the resignation of two high-ranking officials whom he linked to ruling party La Libertad Avanza's failure to get the so-called Omnibus Law bill passed by the Lower House.

“Those who assume the responsibility of a public office must understand the harsh reality faced by Argentines,” the President's Office (OPRA) said in a statement after the measure involving ANSES (Pensions Bureau) Chief Osvaldo Giordano and Mining Secretary Flavia Royón.

OPRA also underlined that the “inherited economic crisis and the current historical moment” required “public officials committed to the modernization, simplification, and debureaucratization of the State.” The communiqué also mentioned that the successors to Giordano and Royón would be announced in the “next few days.”

The document also said that “those who assume the responsibility of public office must understand the harsh reality faced by Argentines” and “defend them from the constant attack of those who seek to sustain their privileges at the expense of the people's hunger.”

Giordano posted on social media that he did not share Milei's reasons and regretted “not having had the time to carry out the transformations he had planned.”

“Beyond not sharing the reasons for the request for my resignation, I am grateful for the trust placed in me for the position, especially by Minister Sandra Pettovello. I regret not having had the time to carry out the transformations I had planned in ANSES. I wish great management to President Javier Milei. From the place that will touch me in the future I will continue to contribute so that Argentina does well,” Giordano wrote on X.

According to sources close to Milei quoted by local media, other officials who respond to Governors Martín Laryora (Córdoba) and Gustavo Sáenz (Salta) would be sacked shortly.

With the departure of Giordano and Royon, eleven officials have resigned or have been dismissed since Milei took office two months ago on Dec. 10, including Media Undersecretary Eduardo Roust (before being sworn in) and Infrastructure Minister Guillermo Ferraro.

Giordano's wife, Congresswoman Alejandra Torres, voted against the government's bill, which reportedly triggered Milei's anger. “We do not mind paying the political cost of doing what needs to be done,” Milei said from Rome. “We did not come to continue with the wheel of the game of politics as usual,” he posted on social media.

He also spoke of a change of rules to fix “three fundamental problems that our country suffers: inflation, insecurity and politicians' privileges.”