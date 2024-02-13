Strong gusting winds reported in the Falkland Islands

The Falklands Fire And Rescue Service would like to advise the general public to prevent the danger of flying debris at their residences

Falkland Islands residents have been made aware of the predicted strong gusting winds that are forecast for 12/13 February, and the possible damage to their residences.

The Falkland Islands Fire And Rescue Service would like to advise the general public that if you have any of the following items on your property, please can you ensure that these items are secured or placed out of the weather to prevent further danger of flying debris:-

Kids outdoor play sets/trampolines

Loose property fencing

Loose property roofing

Property wheelie bins

Construction building materials

Poly-tunnels/greenhouses

If you do have any concerns that flying debris may occur during the strong winds, please call 999 for assistance.

In related news the Mount Pleasant Complex have warned that because of weather conditions the road between the capital Stanley and the international airport at MPC has been closes to military vehicles throughout 12/13 February. Due to this, we regret that the presentation on the LIDAR system has been postponed for safety reasons. We will work to re-arrange the presentation as soon as possible. Further updates will be released via both the BFSAI Facebook page and local media.