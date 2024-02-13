Venezuelan VP calls Lacalle Pou “a lackey”

Venezuela shall be respected, Rodríguez insisted

Venezuelan Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said Monday Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou had “the face of a lackey” after the latter insisted the Bolivarian regime was a dictatorship with no free elections.

“It is clear. It breaks the eyes that it is a dictatorship, that [in Venezuela] there are no free elections. Today they found out about another person unjustly detained. Whoever does not want to say it has a reason. If he barks, has four legs, and wags his tail, if someone does not tell me that he is a dog, there must be a reason,” Lacalle had said.

Rodríguez replied on social media that Lacalle “has the face of a lackey, he bends and wags his tail when his masters in the north give him orders. Can anyone deny to me that he is Lacalle Pou? It would be better for him to attend to the problems of the people of Uruguay instead of meddling in the affairs of Venezuela. The coup and extremism will not pass. No matter who it hurts. Venezuela is to be respected!!!”

Lacalle Pou also explained Uruguay's Ambassador in Caracas Eber Da Rosa had been summoned back to Montevideo for a first-hand report on the ongoing events there. “When something happens in a country, I read what is going on, I get informed, but above all, I call the Uruguayan representative to tell us what is happening there, how people live there, to tell us the daily reality, in this case, of Venezuela, which is not very difficult to imagine”, he added.

Upon taking office in March 2020, Lacalle Pou recognized the so-called “interim” government of Juan Guaidó, who eventually vanished from the public sphere and became a fugitive of the Bolivarian administration. Rodríguez argued Lacalle was still looking for someone to replace Guaidó in the Venezuelan scene.