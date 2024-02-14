Paraguayan Navy officer shot while touring Montevideo

Paraguayan Navy Captain Marcial Martínez Gayoso who is stationed in Montevideo on a Mercosur mission was shot Tuesday at the Fortaleza del Cerro historical site while visiting it with his family.

Martínez Gayoso, who arrived in the Uruguayan capital the week before, is serving as an advisor to the Coordinator of the South Atlantic Maritime Area (CAMAS). He has been reported to be out of danger after being shot when two assailants robbed him and his family of two cell phones and other belongings and fled the scene.

The victim was shot in his shoulder blade, a wound that warranted immediate medical attention. He was transferred to the Hospital del Cerro where his condition was stabilized and later he was transferred to the Military Hospital to continue with his recovery.

Captain Martinez underwent surgery and is stable, Paraguayan Navy sources in Asunción confirmed.