Paraguayan President due in Buenos Aires for meeting with Milei

14th Wednesday, February 2024 - 10:49 UTC Full article

Peña and Milei only met before once: on Dec. 10 for the Argentine President's inauguration

Paraguayan President Santiago Peña is making a snap trip to Buenos Aires on Wednesday to meet with his Argentine colleague Javier Milei, who has just returned from Italy. It will be their second encounter after Milei's Dec. 10 inauguration.

In an interview with an Argentine TV station (LN+) on Tuesday, Peña said that “it is impossible to govern, beyond the excellent intentions that an Executive Power may have; without the accompaniment of the political class represented in Parliament it becomes very difficult.” Peña also suggested Milei “to try to build political consensus.”

The Paraguayan leader's words came just about a week after Milei's so-called Omnibus Law bill failed to make it through Congress, triggering a series of dismissals of the “unloyal.”

Among the issues to be discussed between the two heads of government are the Yacyretá Binational Entity (EBY), the navigation of the waterway Paraguay-Paraná waterway, and other items of bilateral interest. One of Peña's priorities with Milei is the integration project through the construction of the Pilar-Puerto Cano bridge, it was also reported.

“It was a successful tour,” Argentine Presidential Spokesman Manuel Adorni said after ITA Airways flight AZ-680 landed in Ezeiza on Monday from Rome, where Milei held meetings with Pope Francis, Italian President Sergio Matarrella, and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Milei reportedly described his encounter with the Argentine-born Francis as “great.”

Milei was joined on his tour by Presidential Secretary Karina Milei and Ministers Diana Mondino (Foreign Affairs), Guillermo Francos (Interior), and Sandra Pettovello (Human Capital).