Peru: Trans community marches through Lima to demand protection

14th Wednesday, February 2024 - 10:32 UTC Full article

The Peruvian government was focused on more urgent issues such as a surge in crime in two provinces where a state of emergency was declared for 60 days, Otarola explained

Scores of trans people and members of the LGTBIQ+ community staged a demonstration Tuesday through the streets of Lima to protest against hate crimes and defend their “right to life.” Since 2021, at least five members of the trans community have been murdered and threats and other violent incidents have been on the rise.

The protesters demanded justice and security for the victims, in addition to protection policies as the Government of Dina Bolujarte underwent a major cabinet reshuffle earlier this week.

Tuesday's march was attended by some 200 trans women and allied organizations. Flavia Chávez, from the Peruvian Trans Movement of Arequipa, told La República: “This march took place because there was impunity. They did not find Rubi's murderer nor did they issue an arrest warrant for the person responsible.”

“We are demanding that conditions for trans women change. We show up for jobs and they tell us to come back, we'll call you and that never happens,” she added.

The group also demanded legal recognition of name and sexual category changes in identity documents, as well as job opportunities without discrimination.

However, the Peruvian government was focused on other issues, such as declaring a state of emergency in the provinces of Pataz and Trujillo, where all commercial activities, social events, and shows are to be suspended between midnight and 4 am. Prime Minister Alberto Otarola announced on Monday that the measure would last for 60 days due to the increase in crime.

In Trujillo, control will be assumed by the National Police (PNP) with the support of the armed forces, while in Pataz, the military will assume the bulk of the security work with the assistance of the police forces, it was explained.

”Last year there have been more than 30,000 crimes in Trujillo, 11,000 thefts and robberies throughout the province (...) This 2024, there is almost one death per day. Consequently, there are many gangs and criminal organizations that have been doing damage, especially to the most dense and populated areas: Trujillo, La Esperanza, El Porvenir, Florencia de Mora...,“ Otarola said while highlighting that in Pataz the increase of criminal activities was closely linked to illegal mining.

”We are facing more than 20 organized gangs (...) What we have found is the worst expression of what can be thought about citizen security: extortions, labor exploitation, sexual exploitation, pimping, arms trafficking, trafficking of chemical supplies,” the Minister pointed out.