Falklands' Borders & Southern Petroleum with new CEO at end of the month

15th Thursday, February 2024 - 11:00 UTC Full article

Falkland Islands oil exploring company, Borders & Southern Petroleum plc announced that Howard Obee has informed the Board that he intends to stand down as Chief Executive Officer.

As one of the co-founders, he has led the Company for nearly 20 years, delivering exploration success, including the Company's Darwin gas condensate discovery. The Board announced that Harry Baker, aged 48 will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer from 1 March 2024.

Harry has nearly 24 years of capital markets experience from previous roles with Auctus Advisors, GMP First Energy, Mirabaud Securities and Canaccord Capital. Harry brings a wealth of experience in the Natural Resources sector. Howard has agreed to stay on until 29 February 2024 to support the transition to the new leadership.

Non-Executive Chair Harry Dobson commented: ”The technical work undertaken by Howard and his team in opening up a new basin is second to none, and both I and the board are grateful for all he has done to progress the Darwin discovery to this point. I sincerely believe that the South Falklands Basin will achieve recognition as a world-class hydrocarbon system and he can be proud of what he has achieved in his time with the company.”