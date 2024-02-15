Falklands: confirmed case of avian influenza at Stanley Common

The Falkland Islands Natural Resources Department has announced that on Monday 12 February 2024 swabs that were taken from a dead hawk found on Stanley Common were tested and returned positive for HPAI.

Given that this is an isolated case of one single bird in a low traffic area, a level 1 response will be followed and a full protection zone will not be declared. The location in which the bird was found will be declared as an infected place with the public reminded to follow the general bio-security guidelines provided by Falkland Islands Government which may be found at the link below.

You must use the footbaths and disinfectant stations where provided. The carcass was removed for swabbing so the risk to the public is considered low. The area of the common is not closed however, you may wish to avoid the area during the time the declaration is in place.

The Declaration will be reviewed on Tuesday 27 February 2024.

Since Monday 30 October 2023, 91 suspect birds/animals have been reported, 52 sets of swabs have been taken. Eleven have returned positive results (some are repeat sets from known outbreaks) and 41 negative results.

FIG have prepared information and guidance about bird flu and preventative measures to try and reduce the spread of the virus. This guidance can be found here.

The public are reminded to NOT TOUCH dead or sick birds but report them to the Veterinary Services on 27366 or 55366 out of hours.