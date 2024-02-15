Presidents Milei and Peña review bilateral issues at Casa Rosada

15th Thursday, February 2024 - 10:41 UTC Full article

During their encounter at Casa Rosada, Milei and Peña also discussed the case of the Paraguay-Paraná Waterway, among other issues

Presidents Santiago Peña of Paraguay and Javier Milei of Argentina met Wednesday in Buenos Aires to discuss bilateral interests, such as the Yacyretá Binational Entity (EBY), the border crossing between both countries, trade integration, and free trade agreements between Mercosur and other regions.

“An excellent first bilateral meeting to review the agenda between Paraguay and Argentina,” said Peña in a video on social networks.

“With @JMilei we worked on a broad bilateral and regional agenda, as well as on strengthening the historic ties of friendship that unite our nations,” he also wrote.

“And of course that great cultural and political bond that exists between our countries that we are convinced that working together we are invincible,” Peña said in the video.

He also expressed his gratitude for the meeting and enthusiasm for “everything we can achieve in the coming years working together between Paraguay and Argentina.”

The Conservative Paraguayan leader, who is also the pro-tempore president of Mercosur, became the first president to visit Milei since his inauguration, which he had also attended. Among other issues, the two discussed the ongoing negotiations between the regional bloc and the European Union (EU).

During their encounter at Casa Rosada, Milei and Peña also reviewed the case of the Paraguay-Paraná Waterway.

“The Head of State analyzed with his Paraguayan counterpart the development of integration between both countries in the areas of trade, investments, physical integration, and infrastructure, accompanied by Cabinet Chief Nicolás Posse and Economy Minister Luis Caputo,” a statement from the Office of the President read.

It was Milei's first official engagement after returning from Israel and Italy.