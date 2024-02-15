The Economist: Uruguay's democracy is one of the strongest in the world

15th Thursday, February 2024 - 22:16 UTC Full article

Photo: Sebastián Astorga

Uruguay has been recognized as the only full democracy in South America and the leading democracy in Latin America, according to the Democracy Index 2023 compiled by the Economist Group and published by The Economist magazine.

Despite dropping three places compared to the previous year, Uruguay retains its position as the foremost democracy in the region, ranking 14th globally alongside Australia. The country's steady ascent in the historical rankings since 2006 reflects its enduring commitment to democratic principles.



Democracy Index 2023



The Democracy Index evaluates nations across five key categories, including electoral processes, government functioning, political participation, political culture, and civil liberties. Uruguay excels in several areas, scoring a perfect 10 in electoral processes and pluralism, and high marks in government functioning and civil liberties.

Uruguay's democratic credentials stand out in contrast to neighboring countries, with Brazil ranked 51st and Argentina 54th in the index. The report highlights Uruguay and Costa Rica as exemplars of strong democracies in the Latin American region.

The index also underscores the significance of upcoming elections, with 76 countries set to hold elections in 2024. However, it cautions that while elections are a cornerstone of democracy, ensuring free and fair electoral processes remains a challenge in many countries.

2024 is a key year for Uruguayan democracy, with presidential elections in October and the five-year term of Luis Lacalle Pou's government coming to an end in March 2025. In the run-up to the elections, polls show that the opposition party, the left-wing Frente Amplio, has an advantage in taking the reins of executive power.