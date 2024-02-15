Welsh Parliament party visit to Falklands, collaboration and closer ties anticipated

15th Thursday, February 2024

The Welsh Parliament members with Falklands lawmakers

Paying respect to at the memorial to the Welsh Guards who died in the 1982 war

With the purpose of building on the conversations and strengthening the relationship between the Falkland Islands and Wales, a multi-party delegation of four members from the Sennedd Cymru (Welsh Parliament) visited the Islands for seven days, James Evans MS, Laura Anne Jones MS, Alun Davies MS, and Jack Sargent MS, accompanied by the Falklands Government Representative in London, Richard Hyslop.

The party had a full agenda holding multiple meetings with government officials, farmers, fishing industry, science research centers and the local community as well as visiting places with historic significance and enjoying the extraordinary wildlife.

This included a visit at Goose Green and learning about the experience of Islanders who were held prisoners by the Argentine invaders during the 1982 war until liberated by members of the Task Force,

Paying their respects at the San Carlos Cemetery to those who gave their lives for the Liberation of the Falklands. Remembering the Welsh Guards killed during the 1982 war in the different monuments to their memory.

Discovering the wildlife of the Falklands with a tour to Bluff Cove to visit penguins and sea mammals, and a visit to Sea Lion island with members of the Falklands Fishing Companies Association.

The agenda included meetings with farmers to discuss the challenges and opportunities faced by the agriculture industry in the Falklands and Wales. Political conversations with members of the Falklands Legislative Assembly and discussing the Falklands economy and challenges with top officials from the Islands' government.

A special chapter was learning about the Falklands fishing industry with Natural Resources Department Director, Dr. Andrea Clausen and its significance for the Islands, and likewise discussions on business opportunities with the Chamber of Commerce.

A meeting with Deputy governor of the Falklands, Dave Morgan, and learning how the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, FCDO, supports and promotes the right of the Islanders to self determination and to decide on their future, plus the wider strategic significance of the Islands.

Learning about the extensive scientific and environmental research centers operating in the South Atlantic Islands and Antarctica, such as SAERI, Falklands Conservation and the British Antarctic Survey.

A visit to the Mount Pleasant Complex. from where Britain coordinates the branches of the Armed Forces stationed in the Islands, which include four RAF Typhoons, support from fixed wing aircraft and helicopters plus an Ocean Patrol Vessel, HMS Forth and infantry and artillery contingents.

The Welsh delegates had a special interest in education and visited the Falklands College, where they exchanged ideas on the Shield Program and met with some of the current apprentices, and later also held an lively exchange with members of the Falklands Youth Parliament.

Finally the lawmakers attended a reception for members of the Welsh community living in the Falklands where they judged a Welsh cake competition