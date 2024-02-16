Police find fraud evidence against Jair Bolsonaro Jr

16th Friday, February 2024 - 11:39 UTC Full article

It is now up to the Public Prosecutor's Office to decide whether to file charges against the former President's youngest son

Jair Renan Bolsonaro, the youngest son of former Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro, is suspected together with a friend (and shooting instructor, Maciel Alves) of fraudulent misrepresentation, use of false documents, and money laundering in connection with an application for a bank loan, the Federal District Civil Police (PCDF) said in a statement Thursday. No further details were released, given the case's seal of secrecy.

Jair Bolsonaro Jr denied having committed anything illegal since a police raid in August last year during which some of his electronic devices were seized. According to the PCDF, it is now up to the Public Prosecutor's Office of the Federal District and Territories (MPDFT) to analyze the case and decide whether to file charges against both men.

Earlier this week, police searched the homes and offices of top aides to the former president as part of an investigation accusing them of plotting a coup to oust Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Jan. 8, 2023. Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, and Carlos Bolsonaro, a Rio de Janeiro councilman - all sons of the former president - are also under investigation in separate cases.

In this scenario, the former president, who has been disenfranchised from running for elected office until 2030, has called on his supporters to demonstrate in his favor on Feb. 25 on one of Sao Paulo's most important avenues.

Bolsonaro's legal team has also requested Supreme Federal Court (STF) Chief Justice Luis Roberto Barroso to remove Justice Alexandre De Moraes as rapporteur in the cases against the former head of state because of the latter's biased stance, assuming “at the same time, the status of victim and judge.” The STF was also asked to give Bolsonaro his passport back and to be able to contact the detained Liberal Party (PL) Chairman Valdemar Costa Neto, who was arrested alongside other former Bolsonaro aides during Operation Tempus Veritatis earlier this week.

Regarding the pro-Bolsonaro demonstration scheduled for Feb. 25, Sao Paulo Governor Tarcísio de Freitas confirmed he would be attending the event.