Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalni dies in prison

16th Friday, February 2024 - 11:50 UTC Full article

Alexei Navalny (Pic FT)

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalni died suddenly today in the Arctic prison where he has been held since last December, Russia's prison services said.

“The necessary resuscitation procedures were carried out, but to no avail. The convict was pronounced dead by emergency doctors. The causes of death are being established,” the official statement on the death of Navalni, 47, said.

For its part, the Kremlin has no information on the causes of death in prison of the opposition leader, announced Friday the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitry Peskov, minutes after the news of the death of the politician.

“The doctors have to clarify it,” Peskov was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency, after the prison services confirmed the death of the well-known opposition leader.

Source: EFE