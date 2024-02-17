Falklands' visit for David Cameron? FIG readies to receive a VVIP

Foreign Secretary David Cameron

The UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron plans to visit the Falkland Islands soon in a show of British sovereignty over the archipelago after newly-elected Argentine President Javier Milei pledged to “get them back,.” according to reports in the London Media.

“Cameron could visit the Falklands as soon as next week, according to people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity discussing travel plans that aren’t finalized.”

He’ll be in the region for a Group of Twenty foreign ministers meeting in Rio de Janeiro that starts on Wednesday.

The Foreign Office declined to comment.

The UK in 2023 dismissed a suggestion from Milei that Argentina could gain sovereignty over the islands in the South Atlantic Ocean “through diplomatic channels.”

During his election campaign, Milei called for Argentina to recover the Falklands via a negotiated treaty.

“There is no question of the sovereignty of the islands,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman Max Blain said when Milei was elected in 2023.

Meantime in the Falklands, the elected government, FIG, in a Friday release announced that it has been making arrangements for Monday 19th February for “a visiting VVIP to pay respects to those who fell in 1982. FIG expects to be able to confirm the identity of the VVIP at the weekend”.

At 17:40, Members of the Legislative Assembly will position themselves at the Liberation Monument, along with veterans and youth groups.

At 18:00, the VVIP and Governor Alison Blake CMG will arrive at the monument where a short service will commence, followed by the wreath laying.

It is hoped that as many members of the community as possible can attend this important occasion of observance, to play an equal part in honoring and remembering those who gave their lives for the peace and freedom the Islands enjoy today.

Please note that there will be a road closure from 17:45 to 18:45 from the junction of Barrack Street to the junction of Reservoir Road.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend, for the less mobile members of the community parking will be permitted in front of the Malvina, access for this will be left of Barrack Street.

It is appropriate for medals to be worn on this occasion.