Pepe Mujica criticizes Venezuelan Government's authoritarianism: “You can call him a dictatorship”

17th Saturday, February 2024 - 16:13 UTC Full article

In the wake of Venezuela's recent wave of repression and arrests, former Uruguayan President and leftist regional leader José “Pepe” Mujica has spoken out against the Government of Nicolás Maduro, denouncing it as authoritarian. In an address to journalists, Mujica highlighted the concerning developments in Venezuela, stating, “Venezuela has an authoritarian government that goes the other way.”

Mujica's criticism comes amid growing international condemnation of the Venezuelan government's crackdown on dissent, marked by the disappearance and subsequent arrest of activist Rocio San Miguel, allegedly involved in a plot to assassinate Maduro, and the expulsion of representatives of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. He also criticized Vice President Delcy Rodríguez for her disparaging remarks about Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou, cautioning against such language in international relations.

This is not the first time Mujica has criticized Maduro's regime, but it marks a significant shift as he openly acknowledges its authoritarian nature. His remarks underscore the escalating tensions between Venezuela and several Latin American countries, including Argentina, Ecuador, Paraguay, and Uruguay, all of which have condemned the recent arrests and expulsions of UN representatives.

The situation in Venezuela has sparked renewed debate in Uruguay, particularly as the country approaches general elections later this year. President Lacalle Pou and members of right-wing parties have unequivocally labeled Maduro's government as a dictatorship. Even within the leftist Frente Amplio, voices like Mujica's have emerged, recognizing the authoritarian nature of the Venezuelan regime.

Mujica expressed during the press conference with local media that “Venezuela's misfortune is that it has a lot of oil and has felt encircled and has an authoritarian government, they turn the other way”. “But I learned this: in a besieged square, any dissenter is a traitor. They treat people like shit,” he said.