Falkland Islands Governor announces and welcomes the visit of Lord Cameron

19th Monday, February 2024 - 12:48 UTC Full article

Lord Cameron's two day visit includes a busy agenda of meetings with Falklands government and community, in Stanley and in Camp

Approximately at 09:00 hours Falklands time the UK Foreign Office officially announced the visit of Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron to the Falklands, “to uphold the Falklands Islander's right to self-determination”, and Governor Alison Blake CMG from Government House in Stanley welcomed the news.

'Her Excellency the Governor is delighted to announce the visit to the Falkland Islands by Lord Cameron, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development affairs

'During his visit on 19/20 February he will meet members of the Legislative Assembly and other representatives from the Falkland Islands Government as well as meet members of the Falklands community in Stanley and in Camp to see their work to build a thriving community and protect their environment'