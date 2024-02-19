Falkland Islands Governor announces and welcomes the visit of Lord Cameron

Approximately at 09:00 hours Falklands time the UK Foreign Office officially announced the visit of Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron to the Falklands, “to uphold the Falklands Islander's right to self-determination”, and Governor Alison Blake CMG from Government House in Stanley welcomed the news.
Statement from Government House #Falklands: pic.twitter.com/hKdh81IMIl— Government House (@GHFalklands) February 19, 2024
'Her Excellency the Governor is delighted to announce the visit to the Falkland Islands by Lord Cameron, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development affairs
'During his visit on 19/20 February he will meet members of the Legislative Assembly and other representatives from the Falkland Islands Government as well as meet members of the Falklands community in Stanley and in Camp to see their work to build a thriving community and protect their environment'
