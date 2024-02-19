Four cruise ships due in Montevideo in one day

19th Monday, February 2024 - 10:46 UTC Full article

The ANP forecasts a 10% increase in both the number of calls and passengers from last season, Curbelo said

The large-size Azamara Quest, Seabourn Quest, MSC Musica, and Norwegian Star cruise ships are scheduled to call on Monday in the Uruguayan port of Montevideo bringing over 6,700 passengers, thus encoring what took place on Feb. 7 and is to happen again on March 7, local authorities reported. The ships arrive from the Bahamas, Malta, and Panama, it was also explained.

Uruguayan National Ports Administration (ANP) President Juan Curbelo highlighted the work done to attract more cruise ships for the current season, which “shows that the country has managed to offer the best conditions for more and more vessels of this type to arrive at the same time, which implies a great operational coordination.”

The Azamara Quest is 181 meters long and 25 meters wide, with 11 decks and a capacity for 690 passengers and 408 crew members, stemming from Malta. The Seabourn Quest is 198 meters long and 26 meters wide, with 11 decks and a capacity for 458 passengers and 335 crew members, arriving from the Bahamas.

The MSC Musica is 294 meters long and 32 meters wide, with 13 decks and a capacity for 3,223 passengers and 1,014 crew members, from Panama. The Norwegian Star is 294 meters long and 38 meters wide, with 14 decks and a capacity for 2,348 passengers and 1,031 crew members, also from the Bahamas.

Curbelo also said that the policies adopted during this administration regarding the specialization of areas, the commercial impulse, the promotion of Montevideo as a destination in the cruise routes, and the organization of the public docks have made it possible to receive these “large” ships, in addition to other loading and unloading operations.

He also said the ANP forecasted a 10% increase in both the number of calls and passengers from last season.