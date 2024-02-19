Lord Cameron arrives in Falklands to commemorate 1982 conflict and reaffirm sovereignty

Lord Cameron landed at Mount Pleasant Complex on Monday. Source: FITV

UK Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron has arrived in the Falkland Islands for a two-day visit, emphasizing the UK's commitment to upholding the Falkland Islanders' right to self-determination. Governor Alison Blake CMG welcomed the news, expressing her delight at Lord Cameron's visit to the Islands.

During his visit, Lord Cameron will engage with representatives of the Falkland Islands Government and members of the local community. A key highlight of his itinerary includes participating in an act of remembrance, scheduled for this evening, as the Falkland Islands Government (FIG) expressed days ago the visit of a “VVIP [very very important person] to pay respects to those who fell in 1982.”



The visit holds significance as it comes amid ongoing tensions and commemorates the sacrifices made during the Falklands War. A special arrangement has been made for this Monday, where Members of the Legislative Assembly, veterans, and youth groups will gather at the Liberation Monument for a service and wreath-laying ceremony.

The community is encouraged to participate in this solemn occasion, honoring and remembering those who gave their lives for the peace and freedom enjoyed by the Islands today. A road closure will be in effect during the event, and arrangements have been made for parking, ensuring accessibility for all members of the community.

Earlier, Falklands elected lawmaker and currently president of the UKOTA political council, MLA Teslyn Barkman was interviewed by The Times radio on the visit of Lord Cameron and the Island's current situation with neighboring Argentina's sovereignty claims over the “Malvinas Islands”.

MLA Teslyn started by saying how pleased the Falklands was with the visit of the UK Foreign Secretary, “it's incredibly important to the people in Falklands to know that our freedom, our government, our security continue to have a strong support from the UK government”.