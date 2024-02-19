US condemns Rwanda for supporting violence in neighboring Congo

US called on Rwanda to immediately withdraw all of its military personnel from the DRC and remove surface-to-air missile systems.

The United States in a Saturday statement on the violent situation caused by attacks on the civilian population in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, strongly condemned neighboring Rwanda for supporting a rebel group behind all the death and turmoil.

”The United States strongly condemns the worsening violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) caused by the actions of the Rwanda-backed, US- and UN-sanctioned M23 armed group, including its recent incursions into the town of Sake,“ State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

Fighting has flared in recent days around the town of Sake, 20 kilometers from Goma, between M23 rebels and Congolese government forces. Dozens of soldiers and civilians have reportedly been killed or wounded in the fighting.

Thousands of civilians fled towards Goma, which is now practically cut off from the rest of the country.

”This escalation has increased the risk to millions of people... We call on M23 to immediately cease hostilities and withdraw from its current positions around Sake and Goma,” the US said.

It called on Rwanda to immediately withdraw all of its military personnel from the DRC and remove surface-to-air missile systems.

Congo, United Nations, and Western countries blame Rwanda for supporting the M23 rebels so that it could control mineral resources, an allegation Kigali refutes.

There is a growing feeling of resentment among the Congolese people toward aid organizations like the UN which have failed to contain violence against civilians despite their 25 years of presence in the country.