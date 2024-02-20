Argentina: Fires in Patagonian National Parks close to being controlled

20th Tuesday, February 2024 - 15:19 UTC Full article

However, “there is still a risk that the outbreaks could be reactivated,” the National Parks Administration said in a statement

Firefighters in the Argentine National Parks of Los Alerces and Nahuel Huapi were closer Monday to “controlling” and “containing” part of the catastrophe. In Los Alerces, there were still active outbreaks in addition to some 8,000 hectares of native forest burned down, it was reported.

“As a result of the joint work with the National Fire Management Service, municipalities, and different institutions, it was possible to control some sectors of the fire and contain the advance of the fire in others,” the provincial government of Chubut said in a statement. “Despite the progress made in fighting the flames, the outbreak is still active,” it was also explained. So far, “about 8,000 hectares of native forest and shrub formations have been burned” down, it was also confirmed as firefighting resumed early Monday with drones and other heavy equipment.

In Los Alerces, there are currently 281 people working in this operation with support from local brigades plus others from provinces such as Santiago del Estero, Santa Fe, and the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires. In addition to the National Fire Management Service (SNMF) and the Provincial Fire Management Service (SPMF), Federal Government institutions such as the Coast Guard (PNA), the Army, the Border Guard (Gendarmería) and the Federal Police have been deployed.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) expects heavy rains in Argentine Patagonia in the coming days. However, National Parks Administration (APN) authorities Monday warned there was still a risk that the outbreaks be reactivated, although in Nahuel Huapi the spread is “minimal.”

“The fires in Los Alerces and Nahuel Huapi National Parks are close to being under control, although there is still a risk that the outbreaks could be reactivated,” a statement from the APN read.

“From the first moment we worked in a highly complex terrain, both because of the steep topography and the amount of rolling material, such as large trees, building and strengthening lines of defense on both sides, prioritizing the safety of all those involved in the operations, with no major incidents recorded so far,” the document went on.