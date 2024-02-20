Argentine Foreign Minister responds ironically to UK Foreign Secretary's Falkland Islands visit

20th Tuesday, February 2024 - 20:28 UTC

Diana Mondino and Javier Milei with David Cameron in Davos.

The visit of UK Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron to the Falkland Islands has sparked an ironic response from Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino. Mondino took to social media to thank Cameron for “including Argentina in his visit to the region,” suggesting he visit Buenos Aires on a future occasion.

“We appreciate the gesture of UK Chancellor Cameron to include Argentina in his visit to the region. We will be happy to receive him, on a future occasion, also in Buenos Aires,” Argentine Minister of Foreign Affairs wrote on X.

Cameron's trip comes amid renewed tensions, with the UK emphasizing its commitment to upholding the Falkland Islanders' right to self-determination. During his visit, Cameron engaged with representatives of the Falkland Islands Government and participated in an act of remembrance.

Valoramos el gesto del Canciller de UK Cameron de incluir a la Argentina en su vista a la región.



Estaremos felices de recibirlo, en una próxima ocasión, también en Buenos Aires. — Diana Mondino (@DianaMondino) February 20, 2024

The response from Argentina follows Cameron's statement expressing hope that the Falkland Islands will remain under the administration of the United Kingdom “for a long time, possibly forever.” Mondino's tweet marks the first official expression on the matter from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Despite the diplomatic exchange, a bilateral meeting between Mondino and Cameron is scheduled in Brasilia next Wednesday within the framework of the G20 foreign ministers' summit. However, the Peronist opposition in Argentina, represented by Tierra del Fuego Governor Gustavo Melella, has declared Cameron persona non grata, describing the visit as a “real provocation” against Argentine sovereignty.