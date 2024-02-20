Falklands lawmakers look forward to further deepen cooperation between UK and the Islands

Lord Cameron lays a wreath at the Liberation Monument in Stanley

The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly in a release said it was pleased to extend a warm welcome to the Rt Hon Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton, Secretary of State for Foreign Commonwealth and Development Affairs, on the official visit to the Islands.

“The visit marks an important opportunity to strengthen the enduring partnership between the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. On the 19th and 20th of February The Rt Hon Lord Cameron will meet with the democratically elected members of the Falkland Islands Government, and with the Falklands community.

”This visit reinforces the mutually beneficial relationship between the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom as the Foreign Secretary is given the opportunity to meet our people, learn first-hand about the issues in our relationship with Argentina, see the strategic importance of the Falkland Islands, and develop greater understanding of the environmental and economic issues and aspirations which are present in the Falklands.

“We are pleased that Lord Cameron will have the chance to pay respects to the fallen from 1982 at memorials both in Stanley and camp, during which time he will also be able to engage with members of the camp community.

”The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly looks forward to productive exchanges during Lord Cameron's visit, further deepening the long-standing bonds of friendship and cooperation between our two Governments.”