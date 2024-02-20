King Charles III has chosen the rounded Tudor Crown for his royal cypher

If trying to spot the difference between the two crowns, the King's crown has a rounded dome while Queen Elizabeth II's has arches either side of the central cross.

King Charles' preferred crown has replaced Queen Elizabeth II's favored symbol on the government website, marking his role of the head of state. The logo can be seen on key pages on gov.uk as the site rebrands this month.

King Charles chose the rounded Tudor Crown for his royal cypher when he took the throne in 2022 - and it is being changed in places where his late mother's St Edward's Crown was shown.

These include post boxes, police uniforms and official buildings.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden says the government “takes pride” in the change, and it was funded from the website's usual operating costs.

The King's grandfather, George VI, also used the Tudor Crown for his cypher when he reigned between 1936 and 1952.

One of the first places the King's crown insignia was seen was on the jacket sleeve of the King's Swan Marker, who monitors the health of the swan population and is an officer of the Royal Household