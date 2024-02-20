Lord Cameron 'not welcome' in Tierra del Fuego

Gustavo Melella, Governor of the Argentine Province of Tierra del Fuego and the South Atlantic Islands -to which the British Overseas Territories in the region technically belong- Monday declared British Foreign Secretary and former Prime Minister David Cameron “persona non grata” after the latter landed in Stanley for a series of engagements.
Melella argued that Lord Cameron's presence was “a provocation” despite recent talks with President Javier Milei in which both leaders seemed to “agree to disagree” in matters of sovereignty while moving forward on other fronts of mutual interests.
“The presence of David Cameron in our Malvinas Islands configures a new British provocation that seeks to undermine our legitimate sovereign rights over our territories and sustain colonialism in the XXI Century. We will not allow it,” Melella wrote on X.
“No colonial representative of a State that attempts against our territorial integrity by sullying the memory and the eternal sacrifice of our Malvinas Heroes will be welcome in our province,” he also noted.
The governor underlined that as long as “British usurpation” persisted and the United Kingdom “continues refusing to resume the negotiations established by the International Community”, the struggle to “legitimize Argentine sovereignty over the island territory” will continue.
Meanwhile, in Buenos Aires, comments from Vice President Victoria Villarruel regarding Cameron's trip were awaited since she is the daughter of a veteran of the 1982 War but to no avail.
Before his trip, Cameron had insisted: “We are clear that, as long as they want to remain part of the family, the sovereignty issue will not be discussed.”
Argentine Foreign Ministry sources were quoted late Monday as saying that Lord Cameron would hopefully convey to the Islanders the new scenario under President Milei.
Before that, former Malvinas Secretary Guillermo Carmona underlined that “The Argentine Foreign Ministry remains silent in the face of a provocation that demands a diplomatic reaction.”
“If the repudiation and protest do not come from the Government, let us show as a people that we do not consent to colonialism,” he added
Malvinense,Posted 1 day ago +1
Get real - Your Govt in its Constitution claims that the Islands are your sovereign territory- that thus automatically means that the ONLY thing Argentina can talk about with the UK would be a date for you to take us over- ie COLONISE the population of the islands against our freely expressed democratic wishes.
Now that would be totally against the Charter of the UN where it states that the people of a place/country etc have the right to determine their own political future.
Many of us lie myself can trace out families bac to the 1840s and some to the 1830s - and there never were any indigenous native inhabitants here(unlike your country)- and all bar 2 families of those settlers here when Britain came and forced out your illegal small militia(who had recently murdered their leader anyway)- volunteered to stay on in the Islands of their own free will and accept British Rule and British Law.
Check you facts- the lists of names of civilians who voluntarily stayed and who left of their own free will are in your own naval Archives , same as in the Royal Navy Archives of the time.
The last lady of Argentine origen died in 1865 and you can find her grave in Stanley Cemetery.
MalviPosted 1 day ago 0
Malvi, FFS you do need to grow up, every case you have ever put forward has been debunked and defeated, and yet you keep repeating the same fanatical crap, get a life and move on, the Falklands are here to stay,Posted 1 day ago 0