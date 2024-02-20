Lula, “persona non grata” in Israel

The Brazilian leader will not be welcome in Israel until he apologizes for his remarks

The government of Israel has declared Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva “persona non grata” for likening the ongoing military deployment in the Gaza Strip to the genocide perpetrated by Nazi Germany during World War II, Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced Monday. The South American leader “will not be welcome in Israel until he recants.”

During his African tour, Lula accused Israel of committing “genocide” against Palestinian civilians, something unseen since Adolf Hitler's campaign to exterminate the Jews.

“We will neither forget nor forgive. This is a grave anti-Semitic attack. On my behalf and on behalf of the citizens of Israel, tell President Lula that he is 'persona non grata' in Israel until he takes back” his statements, Katz told Brazilian Ambassador Frederico Meyer.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Lula of trivializing the Holocaust.

In Brazil, supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro spoke of promoting the head of state's impeachment over his remarks.

Meanwhile, Lula's administration summoned Israeli Ambassador Daniel Zonshine for talks at the Itamaraty Palace with Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, while Meyer is returning to his country for consultations.

Lula's advisor on International Affairs and former Foreign Minister Celso Amorim said Israel's decision was “absurd” while Presidential Communications Secretary Paulo Pimenta recalled that Lula had always condemned Hamas' attacks against Israeli civilians on Oct. 7.