Brazilian FM criticizes Israeli colleague for comments about Lula

21st Wednesday, February 2024 - 10:34 UTC Full article

Vieira was angered by his Israeli counterpart's remarks about Lula

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira said the comments from his Israeli colleague Israel Katz regarding President Luis Inácio Lula da Silva's remarks on the situation in Gaza were “unusual and revolting.” Vieira also said Lula's comments were being distorted, Agência Brasil reported.

“For a chancellery to address a head of state from a friendly country, President Lula, in this way is unusual and revolting. For a chancellery to systematically resort to distorting statements and telling lies is offensive and serious. It's a shameful page in the history of Israel's diplomacy, using foul and irresponsible language,” Vieira said in Rio de Janeiro where he will host a meeting of G20 foreign ministers on Wednesday and Thursday.

Earlier Tuesday, in a post in Portuguese on X, Katz said that “millions of Jews around the world are waiting for your apology”, criticizing Lula for “daring” to compare Israel to Adolf Hitler. “It's not too late to learn history and apologize. Until then - you will remain persona non grata in Israel!,” Katz insisted while dubbing Lula's statement as “promiscuous, delusional” and a “shame for Brazil and a spit in the face of Brazilian Jews.”

Vieira also said that the Israeli government was trying to launch a smokescreen to cover up the problem of the ongoing massacre in Gaza. “This [the massacre] has led to the growing international isolation of the Netanyahu government, a fact reflected in the ongoing deliberations at the International Court of Justice. It is this isolation that the Israeli foreign minister is trying to hide. We won't play that game. And we will not stop fighting for the protection of innocent lives at risk.”

At a press conference during an official trip to Ethiopia, the Brazilian president classified the civilian deaths in Gaza as genocide, criticized developed countries for reducing or cutting humanitarian aid to the region, and said that “what is happening in the Gaza Strip to the Palestinian people has never existed in history. In fact, it existed when Hitler decided to kill the Jews.”

In this scenario, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to meet Lula at the Planalto Palace on Wednesday. According to a statement from the US government, Blinken will stress Brazil's presidency of the G20 and the partnership between the two countries for workers' rights and cooperation in the transition to clean energy.

“The Secretary seeks robust conversation and engagement with President Lula on a range of global issues. Brazil is a key partner on a range of issues, including global peace and security issues,” said Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols at a press conference.

Another topic to be discussed is the dispute between Venezuela and Guyana over the Essequibo territory. “The Brazilian government has expressed its concern about the situation there and plays an important role in helping to resolve the tensions between the Maduro authorities and the Guyana government over Essequibo, for example,” Nichols added.

In Rio de Janeiro, Secretary Blinken will attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting on the 21st and 22nd. “In the margins of the meeting, the Secretary will engage G20 partners and others in the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti, a key effort that responds to the Haitian people's call for help to restore security and stability,” Nichols added.

On Thursday (22), Blinken will travel to Argentina to meet with President Javier Milei to discuss bilateral and global issues, such as sustainable economic growth, economic prosperity, human rights, and strengthening trade between the two countries.

(Source: Agencia Brasil)