Cameron underlines Mercosur's potential for UK after Brexit

21st Wednesday, February 2024 - 10:45 UTC Full article

Cameron said it was an honor for him to be the first UK Foreign Secretary ever to visit Paraguay

Paraguayan President Santiago Peña and British Foreign Secretary Davis Cameron met Tuesday in Asunción to discuss bilateral issues and also to explore the South American Market's (Mercosur) potential. Peña currently holds the pro tempore presidency of Mercosur.

“We received Lord David Cameron for the first time in history, this visit represents the strengthening of relations between the two countries and an opportunity to advance relations between the two countries. One of the topics we have addressed has been the evaluation of the global context, the coincidences that affect us, which have to do with war and conflicts in a world that we have to address with great fortitude,” Paraguayan Foreign Minister Ruben Ramirez said.

“We also talked about issues related to the environment; Paraguay is one of the main countries to be exporters of clean and sustainable energy, and also host of investment projects in green hydrogen of British origin that allow us to project. We talked about UK-Mercosur relations. The United Kingdom is emerging from a relationship with the European Union. Paraguay is approaching production in a very productive way,” he added.

“It is the first time that a British Chancellor has visited Paraguay, it is a privilege. There are many coincidences between the United Kingdom and Paraguay, as well as coincidences such as Paraguay's position with Ukraine; we have many things that we will continue to strengthen,” Lord Cameron said.

“This visit underlines the UK's commitment to the nations of the region, building bridges and fostering diplomatic relations based on mutual respect and shared values,” Ramírez underlined.

Cameron's view of Mercosur was much more optimistic than that of French Foreign Minister, Stéphane Séjourné, who said the agreement between the European Union and Mercosur should be deemed as buried.

After Brexit, the United Kingdom is exploring new economic possibilities and Mercosur would be one of the points of interest, Cameron stressed. The British official is due in Brazil for a meeting of G-20 foreign ministers on Wednesday and Thursday.