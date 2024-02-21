Lula's impeachment requested over Israeli crisis

Spearheaded by Congresswoman Carla Zambelli of former President Jair Bolsonaro's Liberal Party (PL), over 100 lawmakers have endorsed a document requesting the impeachment of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva because his remarks likening Israel to Nazi Germany compromised Brazil's stance internationally exposing the country to a “danger of war.”

In addition to 72 PL deputies, other signatories stemmed from parties represented in Lula's coalition cabinet, including 12 from União Brasil which has two ministries (Communication and Tourism), 4 from the PSD which runs three ministries (Agriculture, Mines and Energy, and Fisheries), and 3 from the MDB, which controls three ministries (Cities, Planning, and Transportation).

According to Zambelli, the head of the executive branch has committed a “crime of responsibility against the political existence of the Union”, under the terms of Law 1.079/1950 - which regulates the impeachment process.

The petition argues that Lula “committed hostility against a foreign nation”, “compromised the neutrality” of the country, and exposed Brazil to a “danger of war”, as defined by the Impeachment Law, in article 5, item 3.

There is no minimum number of signatures for an impeachment petition to be accepted by the Lower House. The filing is a mere formal step and it is now up to Speaker Arthur Lira to decide whether to move on.

Lira is not compelled to review the request within a specific timeframe, and the impeachment request can be stalled indefinitely, as was the case with actions seeking Bolsonaro's removal, which Lira blocked systematically.

So far 11 impeachment requests have been filed against Lula but they all remain on Lira's desk.

Last Sunday, during his visit to Addis Adeba, Ethiopia, Lula said the Israeli armed forces' operation in the Gaza Strip was a “genocide” because it was not “a war between soldiers and soldiers” but one “between highly trained soldiers against women and children.”

After that, Lula was declared “persona non grata” in Israel and 113 lawmakers agreed with Zambelli's arguments.