Mondino tells Cameron Argentine not happy with his trip to Falklands

22nd Thursday, February 2024 - 11:40 UTC Full article

Mondino also recalled her country's support to Ukraine in the face of Russia's invasion

Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino Wednesday conveyed to her British colleague Lord David Cameron her government's uneasiness for the latter's visit to the Falkland Islands en route to the G20 Summit of top diplomats where they met. Mondino also insisted on Argentina's “sovereignty rights” over the archipelago during their one-on-one encounter on the sides of the G-20 convention.

“Chancellor Mondino expressed discomfort with her statements and her visit to the Malvinas Islands, after which she reaffirmed the sovereignty rights of the Argentine Republic in the Question of the Malvinas Islands and reiterated her country's willingness to resolve the dispute in accordance with the mandate of the international community,” a Foreign Ministry read.

This discrepancy aside, Mondino and Cameron agreed “on the importance of deepening cooperation in areas of mutual interest, such as economic and commercial ties and youth mobility, among other academic and cultural exchanges, as well as in multilateral matters in which common priorities are shared.”

“The constructive meeting was a continuation of the conversation held between President Javier Milei and Secretary Cameron, last January in Davos, an opportunity in which they agreed to promote a new stage in the relations between Argentina and the United Kingdom,” the statement went on.

Mondino also recalled Argentina's support to Ukraine in the face of “Russian aggression.”

“Both sides agreed to stand united in continuing to condemn the actions of the Russian government, which constitute a flagrant violation of the international law of the United Nations Charter,” the Foreign Ministry added.

The G20 brings together the countries with the largest economies in the world, whose members meet annually to discuss economic, political, and social initiatives, and which define themselves as the main forum for international economic cooperation. The forum's member countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, the African Union and the European Union (EU). In addition, invited countries and international organizations participate in the G20.