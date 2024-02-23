Brazil: Dino highlights separation of branches of gov't as he is sworn into the STF

23rd Friday, February 2024 - 11:07 UTC Full article

Dino filled the vacancy left by Rosa Weber, who retired in October last year

Former Security Minister Flávio Dino said Thursday upon being sworn in as a Justice on the Supreme Federal Court that it was paramount for the country that each branch of government did its bit independently, Agencia Brasil reported. At 55, Dino has 20 years to serve on his bench until reaching the mandatory retirement age.

“As far as the institutional level is concerned, may we always manage to bring more and more harmony between the powers, as far as possible, each one respecting their function, their role, being very thoughtful so that we can help our country in the main, making public policies evolve and rights reach every home,” Dino said.

“I reiterate the fundamental commitments to exercise the magistracy fully with impartiality and impartiality, fulfilling the formal commitment I made to respect the Constitution, the laws, impartiality and impartiality and to contribute to the Judiciary working well,” he also pointed out in a post-ceremony interview.

Dino, who filled the vacancy left by the retirement of Rosa Weber, who left the court in October last year, will inherit some 340 cases from Weber's desk. As such, he would become the rapporteur in cases involving former President Jair Bolsonaro's government during the Covid-19 pandemic and about the legality of the Christmas pardons signed during the former president's administration.

Dino has a law degree from the Federal University of Maranhão (UFMA). He was a federal judge, served as president of the Association of Federal Judges of Brazil (Ajufe), and headed the general secretariat of the National Council of Justice (CNJ). In 2006, he entered politics and was elected federal deputy for Maranhão. Between 2011 and 2014, he was chairman of Brazil's tourism agency Embratur.

In the 2014 elections, he was elected governor of Maranhão for the first time and was re-elected in 2018. In 2022, he was elected to the Senate but left his seat to take over the Ministry of Justice in Lula's third term.

(Source: Agencia Brasil)