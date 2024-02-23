Most G-20 FMs agree on two-state solution to Israeli-Palestine conflict

Two states is “the only possible solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” Vieira noted

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira G20 insisted Thursday in Rio de Janeiro during a summit of G-20 top diplomats that there seemed to be unanimous consensus as to what solution to the Israeli-Palestine conflict should be: Two states. “There was virtual unanimity in support of the two-state solution as the only possible solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” Vieira said.

“A large number of countries from all regions expressed their concern about the conflict” and “the risk of it spreading to neighboring countries,” Vieira added. He ”did not speak directly of unanimity because not all the interventions (of the countries) addressed the issue, but those who spoke out supported it, and there were many,“ a Brazilian Foreign Ministry source told AFP. Most attendees also condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

During a panel on ”current geopolitical tensions“ the 45 participating delegations ”expressed their positions on the role of the G20 in relation to current tensions, including the two main conflicts under discussion in the group, namely Palestine and Ukraine,“ Vieira explained. There was ”virtual unanimity in support of the two-state solution as the only possible solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,“ he also noted.

”There is a common denominator: that there will be no peace, there will be no sustainable security for Israel unless the Palestinians have a clear political perspective of building (their) own state,” the European Union's Josep Borrell concurred.

