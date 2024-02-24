Blinken meets with Milei at Casa Rosada

Milei invited Blinken and his entourage to the historic balconies of the Government Palace alongside other members of the local cabinet

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Friday conveyed to Argentine President Javier Milei the support of the Joseph Biden administration to the South American country's economic plan. Blinken described his meeting of nearly two hours as “incredibly positive” and highlighted Argentina's “extraordinary potential,” it was reported from Buenos Aires.

In a joint press conference with Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino, both top diplomats underlined their countries' relationship, as Argentina's capacity to supply food and lithium to the world was taken into account.

“Argentina has an important history of addressing labor rights, women's and girls' rights, human rights, and these areas will continue to be important areas of cooperation for the United States and Argentina,” Blinken stressed. “I am very grateful for the President's time and the depth of the conversation. It reflects the desire of the United States to deepen relations,” he added. “We see an extraordinary potential and we want US companies to continue to be Argentina's partner of choice,” he went on after admitting that one of the topics discussed with Milei was how to increase bilateral trade and investment.

“Our companies are already making important investments here to mine and process these critical minerals, more than anything in northwest Argentina. These cooperation projects will produce high-quality jobs, strengthen our competitiveness, and help in the transition towards a more resilient climate future,” the Secretary of State also pointed out.

“Argentina has helped build support in this hemisphere for Ukraine and will continue to do so through the upcoming Ukraine-Latin America Summit. And it is providing life-saving humanitarian assistance, food, medicine, clothing, and support for refugees,” the visiting official stressed.

Blinken praised “President Millei's strong denunciation” of the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel and insisted that his country wanted “an extended humanitarian ceasefire, increased assistance to the Palestinians who so desperately need to reduce civilian casualties,” and “a just and lasting peace that ends this cycle of violence once and for all.”