UK Ambassador visits Uruguayan Antarctic Base, praises program's efforts

24th Saturday, February 2024 - 11:21 UTC Full article

The Uruguayan Antarctic Institute welcomed United Kingdom Ambassador to Uruguay, Faye O'Connor, to the Artigas Antarctic Scientific Base between February 14th and 19th.

“Her simplicity and human warmth made each of the shared moments enjoyable,” wrote the Institute on social media, highlighting the ambassador's active participation in various activities during her visit.

Ambassador O'Connor toured the base facilities and engaged with scientists and personnel of the XL Crew, gaining firsthand insights into their research and daily life in Antarctica. She also visited an archaeological site on King George Island, where researchers from Uruguay, Spain, and Argentina are investigating potential human activity from 200 years ago.

”Ambassador O'Connor's participation in the Uruguayan Air Force (FAU) drone demonstration showcased the UK's support for our unmanned aircraft program, which plays a crucial role in our research activities,“ the Institute informed. This activity is part of the support provided by the United Kingdom through specific training in the use of drones.

Her visit by boat to the Collins Glacier, also the object of scientific study, ”culminated her Antarctic experience in which he showed a remarkable interest in each of the conversations and activities carried out with great effort by our National Antarctic Program,” it was informed.

On social media, the Uruguayan Antarctic Institute expressed its gratitude for the visit of the diplomatic.