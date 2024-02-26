British Ambassador in Argentina takes sides ahead of football derby

26th Monday, February 2024 - 10:39 UTC Full article

Ambassador Hayes must have celebrated Sunday's 1-1 draw at the superclásico.

British Ambassador to Buenos Aires Kirsty Hayes took sides ahead of Sunday's edition the most important football derby in Argentina. In fact, she took both sides between River Plate and Boca Juniors in a video she posted on X, quoting UK Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron that it was possible to agree to disagree on the condition that it was done politely

Unable to hide her accent while posing as a diehard fan of both squads, Hayes dialogued with herself in Spanish donning jerseys of either club alternatively:

BJ: - Well, I think I'm ready to go to the superclásico.

RP: - Excuse me! How are you going to get in with that jersey? The match is at [River's] Monumental [stadium]. You can't go in like that.

BJ: - But Kirsty... Boca is passion. Boca is people. Today we go in blue and gold.

RP: - My friend, you must realize football was born in our country and nobody here plays football as well as River.

BJ: - No way. We cannot do this to Carlitos [Tevez], who gave us this jersey. With Boca he won everything that could be won and in England as well.

RP: - But only two weeks ago we were with Martín [Demichelis], who as River's coach has already won the two superclásicos he played. I liked Micho 10 points [out of 10].

BJ: - Well, we are not going to agree. In these circumstances, as our FM says, we can “agree to disagree”.

RP: - And do it in a “polite” way.

On a footballing note, Carlitos Tévez's image may be linked to Boca Juniors but he is currently the coach of Independiente, who this weekend lost their derby 1-0 to Racing Club.

And in the end, Ambassador Hayes must have celebrated Sunday's 1-1 draw at the superclásico.