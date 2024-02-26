Paraguayan President kicks off busy agenda in Spain

Peña is to stay in Spain until March 1

Paraguayan President Santiago Peña landed in Barcelona Sunday for a series of engagements with Spanish authorities, including Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and King Felipe VI. In the meantime, the South American leader held encounters with local businessmen and Barcelona City officials.

Among Peña's interviewees on his arrival day was Millicom's Executive Vice President and Director of External Affairs Karim Lesina, ahead of the Barcelona 2024 Mobile World Congress (MWC) opening Monday with Peña slated to be one of the main speakers.

The South American leader then met with Barcelona Mayor Jaume Collbonicon and a group of businessmen. He also attended a dinner hosted by Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA), the organization behind the MWC event ending on Feb. 29.

Also present were King Felipe VI and Sánchez, with whom Peña will meet separately on Wednesday in Madrid. He will be with Sánchez at the Moncloa Palace and have lunch with the monarch at the Zarzuela Palace.

“This edition has the presence and participation of the president of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, with whom I will have the opportunity to meet this week in Madrid, on the occasion of his working visit to Spain. “It is a pleasure to have you among us,” said the king during dinner.

Peña announced in his X account that he took advantage of the presence of the Spanish monarch and the head of Government to talk “about the bilateral agenda, global challenges, and investment opportunities in Paraguay.”

In another of his appointments on Sunday, Peña spoke with the head of Grupo Planeta, José Creuheras, and with authorities and businessmen from Barcelona to whom he highlighted “the potential of Paraguay.”

Peña is to stay in Spain until March 1. Since taking office on Aug. 15, 2023, Peña has traveled to various parts of the world. His last trip abroad was to Buenos Aires on Feb. 14 to Buenos Aires for talks with his Argentine counterpart, Javier Milei.