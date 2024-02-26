Trump tells Milei to “Make Argentina Great Again”

The Argentine leader said next time he wished to see Trump back at the White House

Despite previous announcements that their schedules would not match, Argentine President Javier Milei Saturday managed to have a brief encounter with former US head of state Donald Trump on the sides of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland.

The South American leader underlined his country's “strong alignment with the United States” since he came to power on Dec. 10, 2023, particularly after meeting last week in Buenos Aires with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“The sign that must be understood from this is that I am demonstrating a strong alignment with the United States, in the same way that I did with Israel and the West,” Milei said in a TV interview on Sunday.

The gathering between Milei and Trump was broadcast on social media through a video from Casa Rosada. Trump, who seeks to return to the White House next year, told Milei to ”Make Argentina Great Again (MAGA),“ thus paraphrasing his own campaign motto Make America Great Again. ”He is a great man,“ Trump also said about the Libertarian leader. ”Thank you Milei, thank you very much, it is a great honor to have you here,“ Trump went on.

”President, how nice to meet you. It is a great pleasure to meet you, president. It is a great honor for me, thank you for your words to me. I am very happy, it is very generous. Thank you very much, it is a great pleasure,“ Milei replied. ”I hope to see you again. Next time, as president,“ he stressed.

”We have a great group of leaders, local and from around the world, including the president of Argentina, who has had a lot of publicity,” Trump said at the beginning of his speech to CPAC attendees, including his former advisor Steve Bannon. Also attending the convention were Santiago Abascal of Spain's Vox party and Brexit promoter Nigel Farage of the United Kingdom.