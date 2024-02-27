Prosecutor wants CFK sentenced to 12 years in corruption case

CFK is eligible for house arrest after turning 70

An Argentine Prosecutor Monday requested that former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) be sentenced to 12 years in jail for her alleged involvement in a corruption case going through its appeal phase. CFK has already been sentenced to six years in Dece. 2022 in addition to her lifelong political disenfranchisement. Since leaving office as Vice President on Dec. 10, CFK has no legal immunity.

Prosecutor Mario Villar insisted CFK headed an illicit association for the award of road works in obscure circumstances during her two consecutive terms (2007-2015) plus that of her late husband Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007).

For Villar, the lower court's decision first instance sentence “does not reflect the seriousness of the act, [neither] is it in accordance with the principle of guilt, and [also] encourages officials to commit crimes” after 51 public works contracts were awarded to firms owned by businessman Lázaro Báez.

Villar also asked for the conviction of former Planning Minister Julio De Vido (2003-2015); former Secretary of Public Works, José López; and the former head of the National Roads Directorate (Vialidad Nacional - VN) Nelson Periotti, in addition to Báez, as well as other defendants who had been acquitted, such as De Vido.

Villar added that Carlos Kirchner, cousin of the former president and former head of the Undersecretary of Coordination of Federal Public Works, should be sentenced for breach of duties of a public official, of which he had been acquitted in the first instance citing the statute of limitations.

Despite losing her immunity, CFK is eligible for house arrest after turning 70 years old. She continues to claim she is being targeted by “lawfare” (legal warfare) maneuvers.