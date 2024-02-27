Uruguay: Renewal begins as Sanguinetti steps down from Colorado Party leadership

Former President of Uruguay (1985-1990; 1995-2000) and leader of the Colorado Party, Julio María Sanguinetti, has announced his departure from the role of Secretary General of the faction. Sanguinetti, 88, conveyed his decision virtually during a session chaired by former Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs Carolina Ache on Monday.

Sanguinetti's resignation, effective March 1, comes after nearly four and a half years in the position. In a communiqué released on the party's website, he cited the completion of this phase of his political career and the ongoing electoral process as reasons for his departure, signaling a formal initiation of renewal within the party.

Acknowledging the collaboration of fellow officers and members of the Party Committee, Sanguinetti also expressed gratitude to the specialized commissions for their pivotal role in maintaining institutional continuity within the party.

The announcement was met with appreciation from members of the Committee, who commended Sanguinetti's dedication to the position. The future of the Secretary General role will be deliberated upon in the upcoming meeting of the Party Committee.

Sanguinetti's tenure as Secretary General began in December 2019 but has a longer history within the party, having previously held the same position from 1983 to 1985 and from 2004 to 2009.

As Uruguay begins its electoral career for this year's general elections, the Colorado Party is not having its best moment. According to December Factum polls, Sanguinetti's party is in third place with 9% of the vote, behind the left-wing coalition Frente Amplio (Broad Front) (42%) and the National Party (26%).