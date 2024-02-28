Cayman Islands assume presidency of UKOTA; Falklands annual time is up

The Cayman Islands has been elected to assume the Presidency of the United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA) following its annual general meeting held earlier this week. Cayman will take over from the Falkland Islands

For almost 30 years, UKOTA has ensured that the Overseas Territories, regardless of their size, have an equal voice and that their interests are represented in the United Kingdom. The United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association has successfully advocated for several key achievements, including securing full British Citizenship for the people of the Overseas Territories, facilitating visa-free entry to Europe, and establishing home fee status for Overseas Territories students studying in the United Kingdom.

Commenting on the announcement, Cayman Premier Hon. Julianna O’Connor-Connolly said it is an honor for Cayman to be elected as the new President of UKOTA.

“The Cayman Islands is committed to upholding the strong relationships that connect our global British family and working collaboratively to address issues of common interest. We look forward to using our tenure to bolster initiatives that benefit all overseas territories and further strengthen our partnership with the UK,” she added.

For the duration of 2024, and in line with UKOTA’s constitution, the Presidency will be under the stewardship of the Cayman Islands Government Representative to the United Kingdom, Dr. Tasha Ebanks-Garcia.

“Assuming the Chairmanship of UKOTA is a profound honor and responsibility, and I wish to express my gratitude for the exemplary leadership of Richard Hyslop over the past year. I look forward to building on this strong foundation and using the unique platform offered by UKOTA to further strengthen our united voice, and advocate for the collective interests of the Overseas Territories here in London,” she said.

As President of the Political Council, Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly will convene the annual meeting of political leaders in London, setting the stage for the next Joint Ministerial Council between the Overseas Territories and the United Kingdom Government.

The Cayman Islands was previously elected as President and Chair of UKOTA in February 2018.

The Falkland Islands were represented by Richard Hyslop as chair of UKOTA and MLA Teslyn Barkman as head of the UKOTA Political Council.