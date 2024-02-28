Farmers conflict in EU expected to escalate following parliament approval of Nature Restoration Law

The vote followed weeks of farmers protests across several European countries, including violent demonstrations outside the EU's Brussels headquarters.

The farmers conflict in the European Union can only be expected to escalate following the approval this week by the EU parliament of the Nature Restoring Law which targets farm land and the agricultural sector asked lawmakers to reject the bill.

However the EU Parliament passed the law with 329 votes in favor, 275 against, and 24 abstentions. It was opposed by the European People's Party (EPP), the largest political grouping in the parliament, which said it was opposed to more red tape and reporting obligations for farmers.

The bill had already been watered down after previous EPP attempts to stop it.

Virginijus Sinkevicius, European Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, thanked those who voted in favor of the bill.

The policy needs final approval from EU member states before it enters into force. While such a green light would normally be a formality, it is not guaranteed and some recent EU policies have faced blockages and delays because of domestic pushback.

The new law sets a target for the EU to restore at least 20% of the EU’s land and sea areas by 2030 and all ecosystems in need of restoration by 2050. It aims is to reverse the decline of Europe's natural habitats, 81% of which are classed as being in poor health.

The law also sets specific targets such as peat-lands that can soak up CO2 emissions and help curb climate change. Other ecosystems explicitly covered by the law include forests, grasslands, and wetlands, as well as rivers, lakes, and coral beds.

Member states must restore at least 30% of habitats specifically covered by the new law from a poor to a good condition by 2030. hat target would increase to 60% by 2040, and 90% by 2050.