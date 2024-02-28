Uruguay first two months 2024 with 100% renewable energy generation and surplus to export

Uruguay managed during the first two months of this year 100% renewable energy generation and had sufficient surplus to supply neighbors Argentina and Brazil, making the local government-owned power company, UTE, the major single exporting company. The information was supplied by the Electric Market Administrators, ADME, which confirmed that 100% of electricity generation is from renewable sources.

ADME figures show that eolic energy (wind) was responsible for 50,8% of electricity generation, hydraulic energy 30,9%, biomass, 15,7% and 2,7% solar. Thermal backup was limited to 0,3%.

As a consequence of these results, UTE, the government owned electricity distribution monopoly became Uruguay's main goods exporter, according to the International Businesses Institute, INI. Of the 235 exporting companies during the period, (with sales over US$ 100,000), 106 surpassed the million dollars and by far stands out UTE with US$ 144,8 million, during January 2024, a contrasting situation to a year ago when Uruguay because of an 18 month long drought was forced to become a net importer of power from its Mercosur associates.

The excellent surplus performance allowed Uruguay to export during January this year 69,1 GWh both to Argentina and Brazil.

Finally this also means that during the twelve months of 2023, Uruguay managed 88,5% of its power generated from renewable sources. ADME figures show that wind energy represented 39,6% of total power generates, hydraulic, 28,1%, biomass 9,3%, thermal 7,8% and solar 3,7%. The rest during the water shortage and drought year was purchased from Brazil, 11,3% and Argentina, 0,2%.

In other words in 2023, Uruguay generated 10.700,4 GWh, while imports from neighbors totaled 1.389,4 GWh. This however did not prevent Uruguay from exporting 17.3 GWh to Brazil, (7,5%) and 213,6 (92,5%) to Argentina during the twelve months.