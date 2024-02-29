Bolivia's Deputy Minister killed in road crash

Bolivia's Deputy Transport Minister Israel Ticona Castro died in an accident when he was on his way to mediate in a road blockade in Cuatro Cañadas. The official's vehicle collided with one of the trucks hindering traffic on the road to Trinidad. The crash took place between midnight Tuesday and early Wednesday morning. Israel Ticona Castro was a 44-year-old lawyer from La Paz.

“This vice minister was going to the blocking point to persuade the measure to be lifted, allowing the circulation of hundreds of stopped vehicles,” Government (Interior) Minister Eduardo del Castillo explained.

Franklin Terceros, the driver of the Bolivian Highway Administrator (ABC) vehicle sustained head injuries and is in a life-threatening condition while Tupac Valda, a coordinator from the Public Works Ministry, is also seriously injured, Del Castillo added.

The demonstrations are led by the Greater Chiquitanía Transportation Federation, which demands proper road maintenance, the leveling of the cost of tolls, and operating licenses for new fuel stations in the Santa Cruz region.

The Government claims that union leader Armando Apaza encouraged the blockades “without a single justification.” The measure was lifted after Ticona's death.

“With great sadness and consternation for what happened, we want to inform the country about the death of our Vice Minister of Transportation Israel Ticona”, said Public Works Minister Édgar Montaño.

Ticona Castro was to turn 45 on April 19. He had worked at the Ministries of Environment and Water, Rural Development and Lands, and Public Works where he served as Deputy Minister of Transport. Before becoming a public official, Ticona was a legal advisor to the Confederation of Intercultural Communities of Bolivia and also advised the peasants of La Paz.

About two hours later, another vehicle hit the same truck, leaving another person dead at the scene.

Santa Cruz Prosecutor Roger Mariaca said three people were apprehended, including Terceros and the driver of the truck on the highway. Both Montaño and Del Castillo ultimately held Apaza responsible for Ticona's death.