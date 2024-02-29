Ex Premier League Chelsea coach Graham Potter visits Falkland Islands

Fans of all clubs came down to welcome Graham to the Islands, grab a photo opportunity and an autograph

The former Chelsea coach next to Mike Summers (R) president of the Falklands Sports Council and Mike Poole (L) Football Club Youth coach

The Falkland Islands Stanley Leisure Community, SLC, were pleased to be able to link up with BFSAI and obtain a time slot for Graham Potter to visit the new football pitch during his flying visit to the Falklands.

During this short visit Graham met with National Sports Council Chair, Mike Summers to discuss the new sports facility project and with Falklands Football Club Youth Coach, Michael Poole. The Falklands Football Club and NSC presented Graham with Falklands Football shirts and other memorabilia.

There was a meet and greet with youth players and senior players and then a friendly cross bar challenge with the senior players and a penalty shootout with the younger ones. Graham of course in goal, but probably should stick to playing out and managing!

After this event Graham then headed to Falklands College where he undertook a talk on Management and Leadership, its challenges and its effect on your mental health. This was a well attended session and a very inspiring talk and Q&A session on how Graham has coped with management at the highest level.

Thank you to Graham for taking the time out of his busy schedule to spend time with players and fans and provide a very insightful talk. Also thank you to BFSAI for ensuring time was allowed for Graham to visit.

Graham Potter is a well recognized English professional football manager and former player who was most recently manager of Premier League clubs Chelsea and Brighton. In a 13-year playing career, Potter, who played as a left-back, made 307 appearances in the Football League