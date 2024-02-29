President Milei anticipates decree-based economic reforms, stating Parliament's obstacles

Argentina's President Javier Milei, ahead of his first appearance before the Congress of the Nation for the opening of ordinary sessions, has signaled a proactive approach to economic reform. In an interview with the Financial Times, Milei emphasized his intent to implement reforms “by decree,” citing challenges in garnering parliamentary support due to the current composition.

According to Milei, while he anticipates the need for parliamentary backing in the long term, immediate measures will be pursued via executive decrees. Reflecting on recent legislative setbacks, including the failure of the Omnibus Law, Milei expressed frustration, noting that a significant portion of his proposed reforms are already included in the existing DNU 70/23.

Milei's comments underscore a determination to push forward with his economic agenda, regardless of congressional hurdles. He warned of identifying dissenting voices in Congress as “enemies of change,” signaling a confrontational approach to opposition within the legislative body. He has also regularly referred to Congress as a “rat's nest.”

However, Milei acknowledged the importance of congressional support in the future during the interview with the British newspaper, expressing hopes for electoral gains in the upcoming midterm elections to bolster his parliamentary influence. Despite his criticisms, he reiterated his commitment to resending proposed reforms to Congress after December 11, 2025.

Regarding economic policies, Milei emphasized his administration's focus on curbing inflation and stabilizing the central bank's balance sheet. He outlined plans to lift exchange controls, aiming to stimulate investment and foster sustainable economic growth.

Addressing concerns about potential social unrest, Milei dismissed the notion unless incited by politically motivated events or foreign interference. He highlighted recent protests allegedly involving Venezuelan and Cuban activists as examples of external sabotage.

Milei's meeting with former President Donald Trump at the CPAC summit in Washington last week was described as a friendly encounter, underscoring Milei's alignment with the United States irrespective of political affiliations.

In concluding remarks, Milei defended his economic plan as aligned with established principles, rejecting claims of riskiness and emphasizing adherence to textbook economics.