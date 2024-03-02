First case of autochthonous dengue reported in Uruguay

The Montevideo resident was in Maldonado at the time of the detection but has been discharged from hospital

Uruguay's Health Ministry confirmed Friday the first case of autochthonous dengue in the country. There are currently 32 confirmed cases of imported infections, according to Montevideo outlets. The last autochthonous case in Uruguay dates back to 2020 and only three detections were registered in the country in the past four years.

According to a Health Ministry statement, its “laboratory department confirmed a positive result for dengue in a person with no history of travel abroad.” The Montevideo resident was in the eastern department (province) of Maldonado at the time of the detection and “has evolved favorably and is currently discharged,” the note read.

In this scenario, health authorities insisted that the Aedes aegypti mosquito spreads the disease and urged the citizenry “to take extreme preventive measures”.

Peru



Peruvian authorities reported Friday that the total number of deaths due to dengue had reached 44. The incidence is 99.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while last year it was 43.43. Cases of dengue nationwide amount to 34,042 so far this year, which represents a 131% increase from the same period last year.

All the infections were found in the coastal departments of La Libertad (6,148), Piura (5,275), Ica (4645), Ancash (3,766), and Lima (2,899), all of them coastal.

On Wednesday, Peruvian authorities declared a state of health emergency in 20 of the country's 25 regions due to an outbreak of dengue. According to the Peruvian government, the high temperatures caused by the El Niño phenomenon cause the larvae of the mosquito to reproduce in greater numbers.

Argentina

Argentina's Health Ministry said Friday that the number of dengue cases is expected to rise, particularly in the northwest, northeast, and central regions.