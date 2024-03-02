Guterres praises Brazilian initiatives on sustainability

During his appearance at the 8th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) in Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said he counted “on Brazil’s leadership as Chair of the G-20” to move forward towards achieving the sustainability goals the planet so badly needs.

Guterres insisted there were “four areas in particular” on which world leaders should focus: “First, we need solidarity for peace and security,” he underlined. He highlighted “the peace process in Colombia” that “has made significant strides, with invaluable contributions from Celac countries” and “the joint declaration for dialogue and peace between Guyana and Venezuela, adopted here in Argyle last December,” which “is another example of the region’s commitment to seek peaceful solutions.”

“Arms trafficking has become the most important security threat to the region. It will not be possible to fight it effectively without much stronger international cooperation — from the source to the streets,” Guterres also said. “Ecuador is the most recent example of how the security situation can quickly deteriorate and spiral into violence,” he added. “I welcome the new security partnership launched in January by the Andean Community.”

“In Haiti, an already dire situation is sadly getting worse by the day. Gangs are holding the country hostage and using sexual violence as a weapon. Meanwhile, the UN Humanitarian Response Plan for Haiti needs solid financial support,” The Portuguese diplomat underlined. “Last week in Rio de Janeiro, several countries — including Celac members — made additional pledges to the Multinational Security Support mission. I welcome these efforts, but much more must be done to secure the deployment of this mission without further delay, and a political solution that could resolve the country's fundamental problems,” he went on.

“Second, we need solidarity for sustainable development” because the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are slipping away“ and ”millions of people in the region are facing poverty and hunger,“ Guterres also pointed out. ”I welcome your recent Plan for Food Security and Nutrition and the Eradication of Hunger by 2030. But that requires funding — and many countries are already drowning in debt“ and ”the global financial system is failing to provide affordable long-term finance to countries in need and to offer a global financial safety net.“

”Small island developing States have been particularly hit“ but ”middle-income countries are also not getting the help they need,“ he insisted. ”Despite their vulnerabilities, they are not receiving the benefits of critical debt relief and concessional funding. This must change. That shows the importance of the adoption of the vulnerability index.“

”Last September, world leaders endorsed our proposed SDG Stimulus of $500 billion per year in affordable, long-term finance for developing countries,“ Guterres recalled. ”The Stimulus also calls for a debt lifeline to give countries breathing room and the expansion of contingency financing for countries in need. Unfortunately, the resistance has been severe, and so it is important that the Summit of the Future becomes a vital opportunity to make progress in reforming a global financial architecture that is unfair, outdated, and ineffective.“

”I look forward to your active engagement for change for a new Bretton Woods moment, and I count on Brazil’s leadership as Chair of the G20,“ the UN Chief also stated.

”Third, we need solidarity for social cohesion“ because ”around the world, authoritarianism and extremism are growing“ while ”democracy and civic space are eroding“ as ”disinformation and hate speech are supercharged by new technologies and growing inequalities are feeding people’s fears,“ he elaborated.

”Irregular migration has become a political tool to sow division and it is extremely important to address all the root causes that has transformed this into a major problem for this continent,“ Guterres also stressed. ”I am calling for a renewed social contract, based on trust, justice, and inclusion and anchored in human rights — in all its dimensions.“

Guterres also urged regional leaders ”to uphold the rights of Afro-descendent and Indigenous Peoples — and ensure that every community feels represented and included“ as well as ”to guarantee women’s full participation and leadership and to amplify young voices.“

”Fourth and finally, we need solidarity to address the climate emergency — which is threatening the very existence of small island developing states,“ he concluded. ”Extreme events are hitting with increasing ferocity,“ he warned as he called on ”all countries“ to ”commit to new economy-wide nationally determined contributions by 2025 that align with limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C.“

In Guterres' view, ”G20 countries — responsible for 80% of global emissions — have a special responsibility to lead these efforts. And they must lead a just global phase-out of fossil fuel and accelerate a just and equitable transition to renewables.“

”We need developed countries to deliver climate justice by: Ensuring significant and meaningful funding for the loss and damage fund, which has been created but is not sufficiently funded,“ he maintained.

”It is also high time for the recapitalization of multilateral development banks and a change in their business model, so that they can scale up mitigation and adaptation investments in your countries and mobilize financing much more massively as well as private investments.“

”I commend Celac for creating a Climate Adaptation and Comprehensive Response to Natural Disasters Fund — with the support of the United Nations and regional development banks. And I welcome Brazil’s commitment“ to bringing climate and finance discussions together at a G-20 level.

For Guterres, ”the upcoming Fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States in Antigua and Barbuda in May is also another important opportunity“ because ”we know that a low-carbon future requires far more critical minerals, but we must make sure the production and trade of those minerals are just, sustainable and provide added value and productive jobs in the countries supplying these raw materials. I am creating a new UN panel to help ensure just that.“

”As we prepare for the sixteenth UN Conference of the Parties on Biodiversity in Colombia in December, we have a chance to strengthen biodiversity conservation measures in the region, recognizing the unique ecosystems and natural heritage of this beautiful region,“ Guterres further said. ”I am encouraged by recent regional initiatives such as the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization.”