Lula and Maduro review Venezuelan elections; Essequibo not discussed

2nd Saturday, March 2024 - 10:32 UTC Full article

Maduro told Lula that international observers would monitor the elections in Venezuela

Presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil and Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela met Friday in Kingstown, (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines) to discuss issues concerning both countries, Agencia Brasil reported citing a statement from the Planalto Palace. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 8th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac).

The Venezuelan leader stressed that presidential elections would be held in the second semester of 2024 after reaching an agreement with opposition parties. He added that international observers would monitor and audit the elections, according to the note. Another topic was the fight against illegal mining in the lands of the Yanomami people, which stretch through Brazilian and Venezuelan territory.

Lula and Maduro did not discuss the Essequibo territorial dispute, nor was it an issue during Lula's bilateral meeting with Guyana's president, Irfaan Ali, on Thursday. In December 2023, Presidents Maduro and Ali signed a joint declaration in which the two countries pledged not to use force against each other in the dispute over the territory. The measure was adopted after Venezuela held a popular consultation that approved the incorporation of Essequibo, a region disputed by the two countries for over a century, which makes up almost 75% of Guyana's territory. The Venezuelan government also authorized the exploitation of natural resources in the region and appointed a military governor for the area. This was the trigger for tensions between the two countries to rise ever since.

The Brazilian government has even reinforced the presence of military troops in Roraima, which borders the two countries, and has advocated resolving the dispute between the two nations through mediated dialogue. Brazil is the only country that shares a border with Guyana and Venezuela, and a possible military conflict could threaten part of the Brazilian territory in Roraima.

The note says that on leaving the meeting, Maduro told journalists that the conversation with Lula was “very good” and served to “strengthen cooperation” between the two nations. Maduro made an official visit to Brazil in 2023, where he was welcomed by Lula at the Planalto Palace.

(Source: Agencia Brasil)