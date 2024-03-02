Milei launches “May Pact” offer to governors in exchange for financial aid

2nd Saturday, March 2024 - 10:57 UTC Full article

Milei chose Córdoba for the historical agreement because it is “the country's foundational place in terms of knowledge”

Argentine President Javier Milei Friday announced he was summoning the governors of the 23 provinces plus the mayor of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires as well as former heads of state and other political leaders to sign on the national May 25 holiday what he named “the May Pact,” a foundational agreement whereby the rules of the country's future would be laid out. He launched this appeal during his speech opening the 142nd Legislature.

In the meantime, he instructed Ministers Guillermo Francos (Interior) and Luis 'Toto' Caputo (Economy) to hold talks with every provincial leader at Casa Rosada to garner their support for the so-called Omnibus Law while discussing federal aid.

The May Pact would focus on ten strategic items, such as the inviolability of private property; the non-negotiable fiscal balance; the reduction of public expenditure to historical levels (25% of the Gross Domestic Product); a reform to reduce the tax burden, simplify the life of the Argentine people and promote trade; the rediscussion of provincial co-participation in federal taxes, a commitment of the provinces to advance in the exploitation of the country's natural resources; a modern labor reform that promotes formal work; and a reform to the retirement system whereby those who paid their dues overtime are respected and those who would rather subscribe to a private fund may do so, the President explained.

Milei also pushed for a political reform that re-aligns the interests of the representatives with those whom they represent and Argentina's opening to international trade. “These 10 ideas, which are the basis for the progress of any nation, may be conditions for Argentine growth for the next 100 years, so that once again we may be a beacon of light for the West,” he argued.

On May 25 “we shall see who are sitting at the table working for the Argentine people and who want to continue on this path of certainty,” he added. “All politicians are summoned to join us, regardless of who they are, where they come from, or what ideas they have defended” in a move “to leave behind the antinomies of failure and embrace the ideas of freedom,” he went on.

The President also announced his administration would seek to enact a so-called “Anti-Caste Package,” which would include the suppression of a privileged retirement wage for the President and Vice-President, and have labor unions elect their authorities through periodic, free elections supervised by the Electoral“ branch of the Judiciary so that there are no longer wealthy leaders who have been in office for decades, since they would only be allowed to run for reelection once. He also pledged that anyone convicted of corruption would be disenfranchised from any national elections while any former official convicted of corruption would no longer be eligible for benefits stemming from their prior civil service. He also said he would seek to reduce the number of advisors of national legislators, while state workers who join a strike would lose their day's pay. ”We will eliminate public financing of political parties and each one will have to finance itself with voluntary contributions from donors or its own members,“ the head of state also promised as his supporters chanted that the caste was not applauding.

As he left Congress, Milei said in statements to the press that he chose Córdoba for the May Pact because it is ”the country's foundational place in terms of knowledge.“ The first Argentine university was founded there. ”And don't forget something important, that Conan is from Córdoba,” he also pointed out about one of his deceased dogs.